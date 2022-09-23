App directory in Docker "Use bind mounts" tutorial

I am using Windows Home.

I am going through the Get Started tutorial for Docker and doing well with it until I got to the Use bind mounts | Docker Documentation page. Step 2 of Start a dev-mode container says from the app directory. My old brain might have mushed out on me but I am totally unclear about what the app directory is. I execute the command and get very different results, I think. As best as I can think of, the tutorial has downloaded nothing except images and created containers from images and I do not have direct access to any of the source code.

Is there something obvious I am missing or should I send feedback to Docker?