API Works on Swagger but Failed on Web Page

JavaScript
Using Swagger my API successfully uploads an image from my computer to a folder in my project in Visual Studio . However when I tried uploading an image from my computer to my project folder using the upload button on my web page, I got the error code 400 bad request. I understand that this means my request is malformed among other things. I checked the API URL and it is the exact same URL I used on Swagger and I’ve already cleared my browser cache. I’m not sure what else I need to check as the error is very vague.

The following are my markup and script.

<form class="form" id="myForm">
    <input type="file" id="inpFile"  /><br/>
    <button type="submit">Submit</button>
</form>
const myForm = document.querySelector("#myForm");
const inpFile = document.querySelector("#inpFile");
myForm.addEventListener("submit", (e) => {
    e.preventDefault();
    const endpoint = 'https://localhost:7209/api/Main/UploadFile';
    const formData = new FormData();
    formData.append("inpFile", inpFile.files[0]);
    fetch(endpoint, {
        method: "post",
        body: formData
    }).catch(console.error);
})
This line is wrong. It wouldn’t be localhost on your server.

Hi thanks for replying. The project is still on my local machine and not yet deployed to a server. So localhost is the server.

Then check the path and check the port.

Do you have a SSL cert running on localhost (even if self-signed)?

If you enter the URL in the browser, does it find it? I’d guess not.

why are we sending just part of the file input?
why does the file input not have a name?
why are we manually constructing FormData for an actual form?