API Works on Swagger but Failed on Web Page

Using Swagger my API successfully uploads an image from my computer to a folder in my project in Visual Studio . However when I tried uploading an image from my computer to my project folder using the upload button on my web page, I got the error code 400 bad request. I understand that this means my request is malformed among other things. I checked the API URL and it is the exact same URL I used on Swagger and I’ve already cleared my browser cache. I’m not sure what else I need to check as the error is very vague.
The following are my markup and script.
<form class="form" id="myForm">
<input type="file" id="inpFile" /><br/>
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</form>
const myForm = document.querySelector("#myForm");
const inpFile = document.querySelector("#inpFile");
myForm.addEventListener("submit", (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
const endpoint = 'https://localhost:7209/api/Main/UploadFile';
const formData = new FormData();
formData.append("inpFile", inpFile.files[0]);
fetch(endpoint, {
method: "post",
body: formData
}).catch(console.error);
})