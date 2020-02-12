API / REST integration vs DB synchronization for enterprise portal + CRM

Hello,

we’re currently using an open source CRM system for small company and have a custom WordPress plugin that integrates with our CRM via REST.

Our clients can login into the WP plugin and see their data as we store it in the CRM. (like cases, projects, contracts etc.)

Our biggest issues are

SSO - the auth against the two systems with all possible scenarios (forgot password, change password, different roles, etc)

Speed - portal and CRM are on two different servers + the CRM comes with all the CRM overhead in the API and SQL queries

Flexibility - new ideas can’t be configured (like navigation menus in WP) but often need to be custom developed

A few years ago, I’ve worked on many Drupal installations for a decade and I was wondering (would likely work with WordPress as well):

If we were to create custom content types/post types and configure their views in Drupal/Wordpress and “simply” develop a sync software that does its bi-directional sync, we don’t have to worry about slow REST or SSO anymore.

On another project, I’ve created an unidirectional sync from a shipping software into a CRM and that was working much better than the current project. But it was much smaller as well.

My question now is: Does anybody have experience with a similar move - from API integration to a background sync for a business portal type of web application?

Our next big step on the roadmap is towards a SaaS version, and I’d be happy to lay the right foundation for this one already.

Thanks,

Chris