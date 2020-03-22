API Mailgun Send gives me an error

Being trying to use Mailgun on a tutorial.

I get this error and I am stuck…

This is on my localhost apache windows

Fatal error Uncaught exception: ‘Http\Discovery\Exception\NotFoundException’ Message: ‘No PSR-17 url factory found. Install a package from this list: https://packagist.org/providers/psr/http-factory-implementation’

Call to Mail Class

Mail::send('xxxx@gmail.com','Test','This is a test', '<h1>This is a test</h1>');

Mail Class