API from SQL database

I have searched and searched for concrete info on this and have not found what I need. My question is this:

Do I need a server API to fetch new data from a SQL database that receives data 24/7?

I am capable of making Chart.js charts from external API’s, as well as updating this chart from this same API using the js setInterval() function.

I can also easily create charts from database data. No problem with any of that, but what I cannot discertain is how to fetch new database data overtime.

It would seem to me that I must have a server API to update a chart, but I’m not certain of this, which is why I ask here.

Thanks for any comments or suggestions.