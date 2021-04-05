Apache SSL seems to fail

I’m setting up a new subdomain. These are my records (I’ve redacted a few things):

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin ----@riverside.rocks ServerName ----.riverside.rocks ServerAlias http://---.riverside.rocks DocumentRoot /var/www/--- RemoteIPHeader CF-Connecting-IP ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost> <IfModule mod_ssl.c> <VirtualHost *:443> ServerAdmin ---@riverside.rocks ServerAlias https://----.riverside.rocks DocumentRoot /var/www/---/ RemoteIPHeader CF-Connecting-IP ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined SSLCertificateFile /etc/letsencrypt/live/---.riverside.rocks/fullchain.pem SSLCertificateKeyFile /etc/letsencrypt/live/---.riverside.rocks/privkey.pem Include /etc/letsencrypt/options-ssl-apache.conf </VirtualHost> </IfModule>

However, when I visit my site over HTTPS, apache uses the cert for riverside.rocks and not my subdomain:

What is wrong with my config?