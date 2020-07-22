Apache Server Won't Start

I just installed Asterisk and FreePBX. To use FreePBX you need to install the Apache server. When I went to start the Apache server it won’t start up. Let me know what you need from me so you can help me get this Apache server running.
Greg
Do you get any messages?
Yes. Here is the message I get when I start it up.
[root@server ~]# sudo systemctl start httpd
Job for httpd.service failed because the control process exited with error code. See “systemctl status httpd.service” and “journalctl -xe” for details.
[root@server ~]# systemctl status httpd.service
â httpd.service - The Apache HTTP Server
Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled)
Active: failed (Result: exit-code) since Wed 2020-07-22 17:37:02 CDT; 1min 25s ago
Docs: man:httpd(8)
man:apachectl(8)
Process: 17059 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/httpd $OPTIONS -DFOREGROUND (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE)
Main PID: 17059 (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE)
Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: Starting The Apache HTTP Ser…
Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local httpd[17059]: AH00543: httpd: bad user na…
Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: httpd.service: main process …E
Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: Failed to start The Apache H…
Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: Unit httpd.service entered f…
Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: httpd.service failed.
Hint: Some lines were ellipsized, use -l to show in full.
I found the issue. It is just a bad user name. I have to change the user name for apache. For some reason FreePBX had me change the user name for Apache to asterisk. But now it shows it as an error. I wonder why? What is the default user name for Apache. I wonder if freepbx needs apache to run under the asterisk user name.