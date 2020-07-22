Apache Server Won't Start

Yes. Here is the message I get when I start it up.

[root@server ~]# sudo systemctl start httpd

Job for httpd.service failed because the control process exited with error code. See “systemctl status httpd.service” and “journalctl -xe” for details.

[root@server ~]# systemctl status httpd.service

â httpd.service - The Apache HTTP Server

Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled)

Active: failed (Result: exit-code) since Wed 2020-07-22 17:37:02 CDT; 1min 25s ago

Docs: man:httpd(8)

man:apachectl(8)

Process: 17059 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/httpd $OPTIONS -DFOREGROUND (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE)

Main PID: 17059 (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE)

Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: Starting The Apache HTTP Ser…

Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local httpd[17059]: AH00543: httpd: bad user na…

Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: httpd.service: main process …E

Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: Failed to start The Apache H…

Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: Unit httpd.service entered f…

Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: httpd.service failed.

Hint: Some lines were ellipsized, use -l to show in full.