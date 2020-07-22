Apache Server Won't Start

Server Config
#1

I just installed Asterisk and FreePBX. To use FreePBX you need to install the Apache server. When I went to start the Apache server it won’t start up. Let me know what you need from me so you can help me get this Apache server running.

Greg

#2

Do you get any messages?

#3

Yes. Here is the message I get when I start it up.

[root@server ~]# sudo systemctl start httpd
Job for httpd.service failed because the control process exited with error code. See “systemctl status httpd.service” and “journalctl -xe” for details.

[root@server ~]# systemctl status httpd.service
â httpd.service - The Apache HTTP Server
Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/httpd.service; enabled; vendor preset: disabled)
Active: failed (Result: exit-code) since Wed 2020-07-22 17:37:02 CDT; 1min 25s ago
Docs: man:httpd(8)
man:apachectl(8)
Process: 17059 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/httpd $OPTIONS -DFOREGROUND (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE)
Main PID: 17059 (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE)

Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: Starting The Apache HTTP Ser…
Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local httpd[17059]: AH00543: httpd: bad user na…
Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: httpd.service: main process …E
Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: Failed to start The Apache H…
Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: Unit httpd.service entered f…
Jul 22 17:37:02 server.domain.local systemd[1]: httpd.service failed.
Hint: Some lines were ellipsized, use -l to show in full.

#4

[quote=“gtibbetts1174, post:3, topic:355401”]
Active: failed (Result: exit-code) since Wed 2020-07-22 17:37:02 CDT; 1

I found the issue. It is just a bad user name. I have to change the user name for apache. For some reason FreePBX had me change the user name for Apache to asterisk. But now it shows it as an error. I wonder why? What is the default user name for Apache. I wonder if freepbx needs apache to run under the asterisk user name.

1 Like