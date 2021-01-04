Apache Logs are broken

I want to be 100% honest and say that I know nothing about apache access/error log config. Right now, if I want to view my other virtual host log, this is all that shows up:
Right now, this is my log data in my apache2.conf file:
LogFormat "%a %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-Agent}i\"" combined
LogFormat "%h %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O" common
LogFormat "%{Referer}i -> %U" referer
LogFormat "%{User-agent}i" agent
Also, would it be possible to put all access logs in the same file?