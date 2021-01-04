Apache Logs are broken

Server Config
#1

I want to be 100% honest and say that I know nothing about apache access/error log config. Right now, if I want to view my other virtual host log, this is all that shows up:
image

Right now, this is my log data in my apache2.conf file:

LogFormat "%a %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-Agent}i\"" combined
LogFormat "%a %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-Agent}i\"" combined

LogFormat "%h %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O" common
LogFormat "%{Referer}i -> %U" referer                

LogFormat "%{User-agent}i" agent

Also, would it be possible to put all access logs in the same file?

#2

As far as I can tell this:

LogFormat "%a %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-Agent}i\"" combined

should be this:

LogFormat "%a %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-Agent}i\"" vhost_combined

Some log configuration is referring to a format that doesn’t exist, and so it just outputs that literal string.

#3

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.