Apache Logs are broken

I want to be 100% honest and say that I know nothing about apache access/error log config. Right now, if I want to view my other virtual host log, this is all that shows up:



Right now, this is my log data in my apache2.conf file:

LogFormat "%a %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-Agent}i\"" combined LogFormat "%a %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-Agent}i\"" combined LogFormat "%h %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %O" common LogFormat "%{Referer}i -> %U" referer LogFormat "%{User-agent}i" agent

Also, would it be possible to put all access logs in the same file?