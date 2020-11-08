Apache basic authentication not prompting for .php files

I’ve got a directory in my website that contains two files: test.html and test.php I’ve enabled Apache’s basic authentication on this directory and set up a username/password. I expect that when I start a new browser session and try to access either of these files that I should be prompted to enter a username/password. If I enter a valid username/password then subsequent access of either file in the same browser session should not prompt for a username/password but just serve the file. However this isn’t what I’m seeing.

If I start up a browser and access www.mywebsite.com/test.php then I get a “File not found” error. I don’t get prompted for a username/password.

If I start up a browser and access www.mywebsite.com/test.html then I get prompted for a username/password. If I enter the username/password then the test.html page is displayed. I can then access the test.php page and that page is displayed ok.

Am I wrong in expecting to be prompted for a username/password when I access the .php file directly for the first time in a browser session? I’m sure in the past that’s how its worked on my web host when I’ve protected directories.

I’m using PHP 7.0.33-0ubuntu0.16.04.16, the Server API is FPM/FastCGI, Apache/2.4.18 (Ubuntu).