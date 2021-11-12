AOS (Animate on Scroll) - how to target elements without editing html?

Hi all,

Wondering if this is even possible, or if it is but I’m totally missing something in the documentation:

https://michalsnik.github.io/aos/

I’ve often gone to AOS for basic scrolling animations and it works like a charm. I would really love to figure out a way of being able to target elements by class name or the element itself, rather than having to hard code the data attribute to each element manually. There are scenarios where it would either be too labour intensive or it’s not even possible.

I know that the attribute could be added to chosen html elements with some javascript, but is that the cleanest way?

Thanks!

Pat