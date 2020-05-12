Anyone with knowledge of Vue who can help me?

I have tried getting help on the official Vue forums, but I am sadly not getting any feedback, and people on Stack don’t seem to understand my question, so I am hoping that someone here might have some experience with Vue and is willing to help me with a problem.
I have created a Vue application where a person can sign up by entering various information, such as address, phone number etc. The data is sent to a Firestore Database called “users”. When that person is logged in, he or she is supposed to be able to access a “User info” page, where all that data is stored.
The problem is that the user info page is not fetching the data from the database. Instead I get the error that: Property or method “users” is not defined on the instance but referenced during render. Make sure that this property is reactive, either in the data option, or for class-based components, by initializing the property.
I have been stuck on this project for over a month now. Can anyone help me?
This is the code for the user info page:
<template>
<div class="profile container">
<h2 class="deep-purple-text center">Your information</h2>
<div class="card-content">
<ul class="info">
<li v-for="(user, index) in users" :key="index">
<p>{{ profile.name }}</p>
</li>
<li v-for="(user, index) in users" :key="index">
<p>{{ profile.address }}</p>
</li>
<li v-for="(user, index) in users" :key="index">
<p>{{ profile.zip }}</p>
</li>
<li v-for="(user, index) in users" :key="index">
<p>{{ profile.phone }}</p>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import db from '@/firebase/init'
import firebase from 'firebase'
export default {
name: 'Userinfo',
data(){
return{
profile: null,
}
},
created(){
let user = firebase.auth().currentUser
db.firestore().collection('users').where('user_id', '==', user.uid).get()
.then(snapshot => {
snapshot.forEach((doc) => {
this.profile = doc.data()
})
})
}
}
</script>
And this is my router setup.
import Vue from 'vue'
import Router from 'vue-router'
import Index from '@/components/Index'
import AddProduct from '@/components/AddProduct'
import EditProduct from '@/components/EditProduct'
import Signup from '@/components/Signup'
import Login from '@/components/Login'
import Userinfo from '@/components/Userinfo'
import firebase from 'firebase'
Vue.use(Router)
const router = new Router({
routes: [
{
path: '/',
name: 'Index',
component: Index,
},
{
path: '/add-product',
name: 'AddProduct',
component: AddProduct,
},
{
path: '/edit-product/:product_slug',
name: 'EditProduct',
component: EditProduct,
},
{
path: '/signup',
name: 'Signup',
component: Signup
},
{
path: '/login',
name: 'Login',
component: Login
},
{
path: '/profile',
name: 'Userinfo',
component: Userinfo,
}
]
})
router.beforeEach((to, from, next) => {
if(to.matched.some(rec => rec.meta.requiresAuth)) {
let user = firebase.auth().currentUser
if(user){
next()
} else{
next({ name: 'Login' })
}
} else{
next()
}
})
export default router