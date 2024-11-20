Anyone Using SMTP server of SMTPmart?

I’m using SMTPmart to send emails, but I’m facing some issues. Sometimes, emails take a long time to send and other times I get a timeout error. This happens mainly when I try to send emails to people outside my company’s domain. Sometimes the emails are delivered after a few minutes, but other times they just don’t send at all. I’ve checked that my SMTP settings are correct and my internet seems fine. What could be causing this problem and how can I fix it to make sure emails are sent reliably?
It depends on where the problem is.
Is the mail not sent, the problem is in your smtp-server.
Is the mail sent to the other smtp-server, this server may have restrictions, like checking SPF and DKIM. Which means that you have to add some “trust me verifcation” on your side (SPF and DKIM).