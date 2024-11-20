Anyone Using SMTP server of SMTPmart?

lavis8205: lavis8205: What could be causing this problem and how can I fix it to make sure emails are sent reliably?

It depends on where the problem is.

Is the mail not sent, the problem is in your smtp-server.

Is the mail sent to the other smtp-server, this server may have restrictions, like checking SPF and DKIM. Which means that you have to add some “trust me verifcation” on your side (SPF and DKIM).