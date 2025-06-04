Anyone successfully syncing LinkedIn messages?

CMS & WordPress
1

Hey,

I’m trying to figure out how to sync LinkedIn messages-both personal and company page inboxes - into an external platform. The goal is to allow users to view and send messages through our interface, with periodic syncing (like every 2 minutes).

I know LinkedIn’s official APIs for messaging are restricted to approved partners, so I’m curious:

  • Has anyone here managed to implement this kind of functionality?
  • What approaches or tools did you use?
  • Any challenges or tips you’d be willing to share?

Would love to hear about your experiences or any advice you might have!

Thanks in advance!