Anyone successfully syncing LinkedIn messages?

Hey,
I’m trying to figure out how to sync LinkedIn messages-both personal and company page inboxes - into an external platform. The goal is to allow users to view and send messages through our interface, with periodic syncing (like every 2 minutes).
I know LinkedIn’s official APIs for messaging are restricted to approved partners, so I’m curious:
- Has anyone here managed to implement this kind of functionality?
- What approaches or tools did you use?
- Any challenges or tips you’d be willing to share?
Would love to hear about your experiences or any advice you might have!
Thanks in advance!