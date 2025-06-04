Anyone successfully syncing LinkedIn messages?

Hey,

I’m trying to figure out how to sync LinkedIn messages-both personal and company page inboxes - into an external platform. The goal is to allow users to view and send messages through our interface, with periodic syncing (like every 2 minutes).

I know LinkedIn’s official APIs for messaging are restricted to approved partners, so I’m curious:

Has anyone here managed to implement this kind of functionality?

What approaches or tools did you use?

Any challenges or tips you’d be willing to share?

Would love to hear about your experiences or any advice you might have!

Thanks in advance!