Anyone know about getting ALL posts indexed by Google please?

Google will only index what Google wants to index, it’s not your decision to make. You can only decide what you don’t want them to index.

But to improve the chances, that is, to avoid pages being missed, as opposed to forcing content Google doesn’t want to index, there are thing you can do.

Make sure all content is linked to from somewhere that is indexed. Submit a sitemap with the content you want to index. Submit URLs in Search Console to request indexing.

If you still find content is not being indexed, make sure that the content is unique enough from other content, to not be considered duplicated and redundant.