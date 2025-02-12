Anyone have experience with Rainbow Web?

Rainbow-Web Hosting seems to be a really good deal for the WebLux Ultimate plan that they offer. I’m new to buying hosting as a professional and have only bought hosting for my personal website.

It seems like a good deal, but there are some points where if I don’t need them I might be able to save some money.

For a normal web development project these feel important, but for the clients I’m working with, I’m mostly making Wordpress or headless CMS websites for them that are low or no code. I’m just starting my business, and don’t want to pay too much money if I don’t need to.