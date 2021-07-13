Anyone can tell how to get web traffic?

How to get web traffic on site?
Blogging with targeted keyword phrase, joining sites and forums that are related to your site’s topic, placing backlinks where appropriate, writing an online article… things like this.
Start by researching appropriate keyword phrases with moderate / low saturation.
Having good content.
@qualzz139: you need to provide more information if you want anything other than the most generalised replies.
What niche is your website in? Who is your target audience (age, gender, location, etc.)? What have you tried so far and was any of it successful?
