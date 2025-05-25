Anybody using Web Components? Why? Any examples?

For years I have seen the word “web components” without any clue how to use them or how they work. Finally I found something to test if I can benefits of them.

My goal was to simplify the icons and hovering tooltip in simplest possible way and reuse and reduce code. The code was shortened to this single line:

<wcomp-icn name="icn_back" tip="Back"></wcomp-icn>

And the code is here. Can it be further simplified?

I am now searching for ideas to implement web components in other areas. As I have not found any good example how to use them in real life. Do you have any good web component code that you can share?

TIA