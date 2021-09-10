Any way to compress a cached file?

I have a successfully working page where a visitor can record a video via html5 < video > via web cam. Once it’s recorded it automatically Plays the just recorded video (and then can be uploaded).
Because it takes too long to upload, is there any way to compress or zip the cached (recorded) file, prior to upload, to help improve the upload speed?
I have a successfully working page where a visitor can record a video via html5 < video > via web cam. Once it’s recorded it automatically Plays the just recorded video (and then can be uploaded).
Not really. You see compression takes time and can be CPU intensive. In most cases it takes a computer more time to compress and burn up CPU cycles than just to transmit the data as is.
One thing you could also play with is the quality of recording. Obviously if you record at a lower quality, the file will be smaller. It is a quality for size trade off.
Big files, slow speeds… always an issue.
Did you manage to find a way to compress files?