Any way to compress a cached file?

I have a successfully working page where a visitor can record a video via html5 < video > via web cam. Once it’s recorded it automatically Plays the just recorded video (and then can be uploaded).
Because it takes too long to upload, is there any way to compress or zip the cached (recorded) file, prior to upload, to help improve the upload speed?
