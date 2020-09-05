Any useful link or guide in setting up bulk SMTP mass mailing server

Please any one with a useful guide in setting up a bulk email server or having your own cloud based SMTP server
Have you already considered using a service specifically for this, like Sendgrid, Mailchimp, Amazon SES, mailgun, etc?
In my experience setting up and maintaining an SMTP server is a lot of work, I would prefer any of the above services above over having to set up and run this manually, especially given the low rates most of these services have. You just can’t compete with that.
Thanks @rpkamp
Am considering Amazon SES, because of its pay as you go. But i have not used them before.
And don’t know if the support Different From: and Reply to: to be set dynamically?
And what are the challenges i can have if am to set up my own email server
You are mostly Right, but when you run an otp service i expect something free so my client only pay for maintance fee not per each email sent.
I have two phase or my service.
-
An otp which suppose to be free.
-
Bulk email and Sms which is optional and they can pay for each email or sms sent.
So on this bulk email i will use Amazon ES, but can’t use it for the otp emails so i want something free for otp.
My host dreamhost has limits secondly the from: sender email is not dynamic which ensures you must use a domain name registered for the website where the php email script for otp is.
And if you try using other email address you end up with grararvar@…
Which is unprofessional. It has to come in my clients email address as listed on our record.
So i need an SMTP for that alone