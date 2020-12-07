Any useful link or guide in setting up bulk SMTP mass mailing server

pandglobal: pandglobal: And don’t know if the support Different From: and Reply to: to be set dynamically?

It’s SMTP, you can do as you please. But keep in mind that if you’re saying you’re sending from some domain but have nothing to back that up (no SPF or DKIM etc) chances are great your mail will end up in spam folders.

pandglobal: pandglobal: And what are the challenges i can have if am to set up my own email server

The main issue is making sure you don’t end up on email blacklists and be prepared to invest quite a lot of time and stress to get off one once you’re on it. At a previous employer we had our own SMTP server and the day we got on a blacklist is the day we switched to Amazon SES to have them deal with that crap instead of us.

pandglobal: pandglobal: You are mostly Right, but when you run an otp service i expect something free so my client only pay for maintance fee not per each email sent.

How you bill your client has nothing to do with how Amazon SES bills you. You can always opt to bill them flat fee that includes some number of emails you’ll assume they won’t hit on average.

pandglobal: pandglobal: An otp which suppose to be free.

Nothing is free. If you set up your own SMTP server and maintain it that costs you too. It costs time instead of money so it’s not as visible down the line, but every minute spent on keeping the SMTP server running is a minute you can’t spend in something that generates money.

pandglobal: pandglobal: My host dreamhost has limits secondly the from: sender email is not dynamic which ensures you must use a domain name registered for the website where the php email script for otp is.

See comment above, your best bet is to use some service and set up SPF and DKIM to make sure email won’t end up in spam folders. Oh yes, and DKIM is hard to set up if you want to do that yourself.

If I were you I’d take the hit of a few dollars a month to use amazon SES and not spend time on configuring and keeping your own SMTP server running.

If you’re not convinced you can of course timebox to try and get your own SMTP server running. If it takes you longer than a day then you take your hourly rate and then calculate how many emails you could have sent using a service for that amount.