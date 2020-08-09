Any Suggestions for UX blog

hello everyone, I’m developing an app on Health and Fitness. So i’m trying to design it’s UX too! Is there any blog on UX Designing which will be helpful for me?
Helpful, it depends on your experience in the area, but one site that has been around the longest is the Nielsen Norman Group who has published their many research cases in usability. It is a good reference in the area and has many articles to dive deep in the field:
Here is a brief search for UX Designing Blog with some blog review hits:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ux+designing+blog
That’s a good start, post again if you find something useful.
You’d probably find searching for a UX tutorial more helpful than a blog.