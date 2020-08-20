Any screen recorder to recommend for my two-monitor workstation?

Maybe i didn’t create the topic in the right place…
Anyway, does anyone has any recommendation on two-monitor-supported screen recorder? I want to save the display content in two different video tracks… Checked some top-ranked guides like that from filmora scrn, apowersoft and recmaster, and it seems that they can output multi-track video…
That’s okay, I’ve moved it!
