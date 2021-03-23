Any reputable & simple traffic analytics free or paid?

I use Matomo (formerly Piwik) and have only had good experiences with it.

It is a self-hosted solution, easy to set up and negates a bunch of GPDR problems presented by Google Analytics.

You might also be interested in this list:

