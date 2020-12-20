Any reputable & simple traffic analytics free or paid?

I am realizing that I dislike Google analytics more and more each day, especially after their recent interface update. Looking for a more straightforward approach for analytics. Any solid alternatives out there?
If you are looking for something straight up simple, I’ve used SimpleAnalytics.com in the past. Its paid, but its quite clean, neat, and gets to the point.
Awesome, I know Google hides the key phrases from a referring search, does Simple Analytics at least show if a visitor is organic etc?
I don’t believe they do, but they will show the referrer.
Good enough for me, I will check it out for sure and give it a spin.
