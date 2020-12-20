Any reputable & simple traffic analytics free or paid?

Marketing
#1

I am realizing that I dislike Google analytics more and more each day, especially after their recent interface update. Looking for a more straightforward approach for analytics. Any solid alternatives out there?

#2

If you are looking for something straight up simple, I’ve used SimpleAnalytics.com in the past. Its paid, but its quite clean, neat, and gets to the point.

#3

Awesome, I know Google hides the key phrases from a referring search, does Simple Analytics at least show if a visitor is organic etc?

#4

I don’t believe they do, but they will show the referrer.

#5

Good enough for me, I will check it out for sure and give it a spin.

