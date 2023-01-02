Any recommendations for hosting this kind of script

seriously? but not with a simple workflow like this, just like you said depending on what you are doing with it.
You’re not the only person doing things on the machine though. So keep that in mind. (S’also why the hosting company doesnt let you do things like schedule cron jobs to run every second…)
But we have sites that receives 100,000 views every minutes, and each simple visit querys a database or html content to serve them.
mine is just single thread visit or one page that is being visited every secs.
What i can understand is that i may need a bigger hosting plan
I personally don’t see any issue with it, my site is a simple two page site, a html and a php.
with less than 1kb size no media, assuming is having one unique visitor every secs.
Does that look harmful?
Depends on what that “two page site” is doing.
set_time_limit(0);
function dive(x) {
foreach(a in x) {
dive(x.append(a));
}
}
dive([1]);
“My site is one page, 95bytes, and will have 1 unique visitor”
Is it harmful? You run the server. You cant check every person’s page on the machine by hand. Do you allow it?
but is considerably not an overload kind of project beside if my host complain about over usage i can go to higher server.
servers have problems when am sending 10000 request per second, or giving it too many requests per second.