Any recommendations for hosting this kind of script

It is a terrible approach. But that’s basically what you’d have to do. The script needs to be alive to keep the cron agent running (because you’re not using a REAL cronjob); the agent will run as long as the script is alive (because when the script goes to exit, it will call its garbage cleanup routines and sweep away the cron agent it created).

The script above uses sleep to do that; the cron agent is told “every second, call this function. Go.” the agent goes off on its own processing thread, and starts running the function every second. Meanwhile, the main script needs to not die. So it goes to sleep for a set period of time, while the cron agent’s happily doing its thing. When the main script wakes up, it reaches the end of its script, and so dies, starting the cleanup process.