Any recommendations for hosting this kind of script

this line is the actual sleep time, telling the script to run evey 1secs.
but the other line that says time.sleep(
made me think is like sleep(1) in php
That line tells the cron agent “Every 1 second, run this function.”
The next line tells the cron agent “I’m done giving you commands; go.”
The cron agent is being run by the script. When will the cron agent stop?
I will like the cron agent to stop next year, so let it keep executing my script till after January next year since my aim initially is an infinity loops
If the cron agent is being run by the script, it will stop when the script ends.
How do you stop a script from ending, while not doing anything?
but is actually doing something for me, i asked it to sendMail every 1secs through out this year 2023, maybe by January next i may consider giving it a leave.
I don’t know how to comment out that time.sleep() line so it doesn’t know when to stop until i exit the program manually using any stop call back.
and multiplying seconds * 1000000000000 looks like a very terrible approach
It is a terrible approach. But that’s basically what you’d have to do. The script needs to be alive to keep the cron agent running (because you’re not using a REAL cronjob); the agent will run as long as the script is alive (because when the script goes to exit, it will call its garbage cleanup routines and sweep away the cron agent it created).
The script above uses sleep to do that; the cron agent is told “every second, call this function. Go.” the agent goes off on its own processing thread, and starts running the function every second. Meanwhile, the main script needs to not die. So it goes to sleep for a set period of time, while the cron agent’s happily doing its thing. When the main script wakes up, it reaches the end of its script, and so dies, starting the cleanup process.
I see, you are very correct, So i have to calculate the number of seconds in a year or lets say in six months and use it to keep the script alive.
then once it dies i can restart it again.
death := 60 * 60 * 24 * 30 * 6
time.Sleep(time.Second * death)
Something like this, or i can just calculate it with my offline calculator and input the value there
Personally i wouldnt do it that way, but its probably one of the “easiest” ways to do it.
How would you have done it then?
Well if it works then let me keep it simple that way since this is a new coding language for me, and secondly considering my coding skills is not to be measured with yours.
Well i wouldnt have a script running every second, for starters.
There’s a reason that trading servers have fiberoptic connections between themselves and the exchange and entire data clusters running behind it.
How often do you expect a signal from your trading view? Do you actually need to act on it that quickly? Do you need to act on it at all without user approval? (that sounds dangerous…)
If I HAD to have a script that executed every X seconds on a server that i dont have access to the Cron of, I would have the script sleep for X seconds and then asynchronously call a new instance of the script. At the worst, have it run a small number of loops (60 at most) before doing so.
initially according to my project setting using php, the loop only starts when a signal comes.
but the timeout made me start looking for alternatives.
FACTS
The signal may take hours or days or weeks for your buy or sell condition to be met, it only signals you when your buy or sell condition is met.
Yes i have to act on my signals immediately it is sent so that i can get into trade immediately.
I only need to check status of orders i posted in the orderbook, so as to know if am to allow more entries or discard signals sent when there is a pending order sent already that is not yet filled. also i need the feedback to monitor positions in realtime.
binance has no issues with how often you query there server as reliably confirmed to me by their customer care unit, as long as you didn’t exceed 1200 weight request per minute.
But I never wanted to have something running endlessly especially if an order has been filled and no signal condition was met, so it means my server is running without monitoring anything.
In php is not so, the monitoring starts only when a signal is sent and the order is not yet filled, once the order gets filled it immediately exits the loop and stop it from running.
But it seems that php approach may not work with GO or any other options that i have as to replace the infinity loops in php and server
I have an internal way of validating it, more over i used to run it in a manual mode.
Where i get the signal, study and hit the approve button to send it to binance.
but most time the order fails because crypto is voilatile and any secs delay can have a change in market structure, so automatic mode with some auto validations was installed in my server, remember we are in the robotics age