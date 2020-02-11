Any other CMS people favor?

Long time since I do not use any of them too, but there’s always a trade-off between ease of use, complexity, power and flexibility. I used to work with Drupal quite a lot, which is a very powerful and flexible CMS but at the same time suffered from many other problems, It was easy to have module conflicts and end up with a corrupted database, and the learning curve is quite steep because it demands quite a lot of technical knowledge.

I think e-commerce wise, Magento should still be a good CMS but again the learning curve is steep.

I think Wordpress has some really mean plugins for site building as of late, like form builders.

One thing to look for in a good CMS is, in the absence of a good UI interface for building database driven forms, at least a good API for building forms. It will be hard to find something that includes this out of the box, but if you think about it a CMS is made out of forms and being able to create those at ease should be one of the main things a good CMS should deliver.