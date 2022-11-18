Any other approaches?

Given a string s and a dictionary of strings. The task is to check whether the given string S can be broken into individual words from the dictionary.
Examples:
[CODE]Input:
s = “applepenapple”
words = [“apple”, “pen”];
Output: True
Explanation:
The string “applepenapple” can be broken into “apple pen apple”
Input:
s = “catsandog”
words = [“cats”, “dog”, “sand”, “and”, “cat”]
Output: False[/CODE]
Just Wondering what can be the other approaches for this example?
Came across this resource, Are there any other resources that you would recommend?