Any other approaches?

Given a string s and a dictionary of strings. The task is to check whether the given string S can be broken into individual words from the dictionary.

Examples:

[CODE]Input:

s = “applepenapple”

words = [“apple”, “pen”];

Output: True

Explanation:

The string “applepenapple” can be broken into “apple pen apple”

Input:

s = “catsandog”

words = [“cats”, “dog”, “sand”, “and”, “cat”]       

Output: False[/CODE]

Just Wondering what can be the other approaches for this example?

Came across this resource, Are there any other resources that you would recommend?