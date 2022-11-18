Any other approaches?

Given a string s and a dictionary of strings. The task is to check whether the given string S can be broken into individual words from the dictionary.

Examples:

[CODE]Input: s = “applepenapple” words = [“apple”, “pen”]; Output: True Explanation: The string “applepenapple” can be broken into “apple pen apple” Input: s = “catsandog” words = [“cats”, “dog”, “sand”, “and”, “cat”] Output: False[/CODE]

Just Wondering what can be the other approaches for this example?

Came across this resource, Are there any other resources that you would recommend?