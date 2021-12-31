Any idea why button disable feature works fine in JSFiddle and doesn't work in my actual code

I have the following code (https://jsfiddle.net/bnzk6a4p/) which works fine. Basically, you click on a checkbox, the disabled button turns active and as soon as you uncheck all checkboxes, the button is disabled.

I tried putting the exact code in my code with above sample data and it worked fine. However, I am not sure why I am facing following issue when I am pulling the data via Ajax call (not sure if this is the issue):

My Issue:

I have to click two checkboxes to make the button active instead of one.

Here is my actual code (removed lot of stuff for breivity):

index.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta content="text/html;charset=utf-8" http-equiv="Content-Type">
<meta content="utf-8" http-equiv="encoding">
<link href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet" id="bootstrap-css">
<link href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/css/bootstrapvalidator.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="style.css" rel="stylesheet" >
 <link rel="stylesheet" href="js/style.css"/>
 <link href="js/jquery.growl.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />
 <link rel="stylesheet" href="scripts/jqwidgets/styles/jqx.bootstrap.css" type="text/css" />

 <link rel="stylesheet" href="scripts/jqwidgets/styles/jqx.base.css" type="text/css" />
 <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jqueryui/1.7.0/themes/base/jquery-ui.css">
 <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.0.min.js"></script>
 <script src="https://ajax.aspnetcdn.com/ajax/jquery.validate/1.11.1/jquery.validate.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-migrate-3.0.0.min.js"></script>
 <script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.11.1/jquery-ui.min.js"></script>
 <script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/bootstrap-validator/0.4.5/js/bootstrapvalidator.min.js'></script>
 </head>
<body style="background-color: #f1ecec;">
    <!-- <body > -->
    <div>   
  
    <div id="page-wrapper">
        <div class="container-fluid">
            <!-- Page Heading -->
            <div class="row" id="main" >
             
                <!-- BEGIN Bootstrap form testing-->
               <form class="form-horizontal" id="validateForm" method="POST" onsubmit="return false">
                  
                   
                    <div id="jqxgrid"></div>  
                   <div>
                    
                 
                    <span><button class="btn btn-success" id="jqxbutton">Submit</button></span>
                    <!-- <input type="button" style="margin: 50px;" id="jqxbutton" value="Get rows" /> -->
                    <div class="pull-right">
                     <strong>Note:Default date range (if nothing is selected from Start Year & End Year dropdown) will be of last 5 years.</strong>
                    </div>
                   </div>
            </form>
                <!-- END form testing-->
        </div>
        <!-- /.container-fluid -->
       

    </div>
    <!-- /#page-wrapper -->
</div><!-- /#wrapper -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="js/builder.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="scripts/jqwidgets/globalization/globalize.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="scripts/jqwidgets/jqx-all.js"></script>

</body>
</html>

builder.js code below:

$(function(){
 
	
  var envURL = "http://localhost:8080";
  
	

     //Get the userId from the session storage 
	
	var storedItemsInSessionStorage = JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem("loggedInUser"));
	if(storedItemsInSessionStorage === null){
		console.log("Cannot retrieve anything from Session Storage. Please check if session storarage has required things needed to move forward.");
	}
	else {
	var userId = storedItemsInSessionStorage.userId;
	}   
	console.log("Printing retrieved userId below");
 	console.log(userId);

   var stbuidata;
   $.ajax({
           type: "get",
           url: ""+envURL+"/MyServices/upms/getInfo",
         contentType: 'application/json',
       async: false,
       cache: false,
       success: function(data) {
            
                     stbuidata = data;
             }
     });




   var source = {
       localdata: stbuidata,
       datatype: "array"
   };
   var dataAdapter = new $.jqx.dataAdapter(source, {
       loadComplete: function (data) {},
       loadError: function (xhr, status, error) {}
   });
   

    
   
   $("#jqxgrid").jqxGrid({
       theme: 'bootstrap',
       width: 1500,
       autoheight: true,
       editable: true,
       source: dataAdapter,
       selectionmode: 'multiplerows',
       columns: [{
           text: 'Action',
           datafield: 'checked',
           width: 100,
           columntype: 'checkbox'
       }, {
           text: 'Standard Data Output (Short Name)',
           datafield: 'shortName',
           width: 100
       }, 
       {
        text: 'Standard Data Output (Long Name)',
        datafield: 'longName',
        width: 100
      
       
    },
    {
      text: 'Risk Level',
      datafield: 'riskLevel',
      width: 100
       
  }, 
  {
    text: 'isDateEligible',
    datafield: 'isDateEligible',
    width:100
    
},
       {
           text: 'Start Year',
           width: 120, 
           datafield:'fromYear' , columntype: 'dropdownlist', editable: true,
           cellsrenderer: function (row, columnfield, value, defaulthtml, columnproperties) {
           
                var isDateEligibleValue = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getcellvalue', row, "isDateEligible");
                   if(isDateEligibleValue == "N") {
                       return "N/A";
                   }
                   else {
                       return '' + value + '';
                   } 
           },    
           createeditor: function (row, column, editor) {
                       let list = ['2010', '2011', '2012' ,'2013','2014','2015',
                                    '2016','2017','2018','2019','2020','2021'];
                       editor.jqxDropDownList({ autoDropDownHeight: true, source: list,  });
                      
                       
                    
           },
          
           initeditor: function (row, cellvalue, editor, celltext, pressedChar) {
               var isDateEligibleValue = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getcellvalue', row, "isDateEligible");

               $(editor).on('change', function (event) {
                   var args = event.args;
                   if (args) {
                       // index represents the item's index.                      
                       var index = args.index;
                       var item = args.item;
                       // get item's label and value.
                       var label = item.label;
                       var value = item.value;
                       var type = args.type; // keyboard, mouse or null depending on how the item was selected.
                       $("#jqxgrid").jqxGrid('setcellvalue', row, "fromYear", value);
                       $("#jqxgrid").jqxGrid('endcelledit', row, "fromYear", true);
                   
                       var endyearValue = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getcellvalue', row, "endyearValue");
                       var fromYear = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getcellvalue', row, "fromYear");
               
                       if (endyearValue !== null && parseInt(fromYear) > parseInt(endyearValue)) {
                           $("#jqxgrid").jqxGrid('showvalidationpopup', row, 'fromYear', "End year must not be less than the start year!");
                           let validationPopup= document.querySelector('.jqx-grid-validation');
                           validationPopup.id = row;
                       }
                       else if (parseInt(fromYear) > parseInt(endyearValue)) {
                           let validationPopup= document.getElementById(row);
                           if ( validationPopup !== null )  {
                               validationPopup.remove();
                           }
                       }
               } 

               });
               if (isDateEligibleValue == "N") {
                   editor.jqxDropDownList({selectedIndex: null, disabled: true, placeHolder:"N/A" });
               }
               else {
                   editor.jqxDropDownList({ disabled: false});

               }
               
           },
           
       },
       {
           text: 'End Year',width: 120, datafield:'toYear' , columntype: 'dropdownlist', editable: true,
           //cellsrenderer: iconrenderer,
           cellsrenderer: function (row, columnfield, value, defaulthtml, columnproperties) {
           
                var isDateEligibleValue = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getcellvalue', row, "isDateEligible");
                   if(isDateEligibleValue == "N") {
                       return "N/A";
                   }
                   else {
                       return '' + value + '';
                   } 
           },    
          
           createeditor: function (row, column, editor) {
                       let list = ['2010', '2011', '2012' ,'2013','2014','2015',
                                    '2016','2017','2018','2019','2020','2021'];
                       editor.jqxDropDownList({ autoDropDownHeight: true, source: list,  });
                      
                       
                       
                    
           },
          
           initeditor: function (row, cellvalue, editor, celltext, pressedChar) {
               var isDateEligibleValue = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getcellvalue', row, "isDateEligible");
               
               if (isDateEligibleValue == "N") {
                   editor.jqxDropDownList({selectedIndex: null, disabled: true, placeHolder:"N/A" });
               }
               else {
                   editor.jqxDropDownList({ disabled: false});
               }
               $(editor).on('change', function (event) {
                 var args = event.args;
                    if (args) {
                       // index represents the item's index.                      
                       var index = args.index;
                       var item = args.item;
                       // get item's label and value.
                       var label = item.label;
                       var value = item.value;
                       var type = args.type; // keyboard, mouse or null depending on how the item was selected.

                       $("#jqxgrid").jqxGrid('setcellvalue', row, "toYear", value);
                       $("#jqxgrid").jqxGrid('endcelledit', row, "toYear", true);

                       var toYear = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getcellvalue', row, "toYear");
                       var fromYear = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getcellvalue', row, "fromYear");

                       if (fromYear !== null && parseInt(toYear) < parseInt(fromYear)) {
                           $("#jqxgrid").jqxGrid('showvalidationpopup', row, 'toYear', "End year must not be less than the start year!");
                           let validationPopup= document.querySelector('.jqx-grid-validation');
                           validationPopup.id = row;
                       }
                       else if (parseInt(toYear) > parseInt(fromYear)) {
                           let validationPopup= document.getElementById(row);
                           if ( validationPopup !== null )  {
                               validationPopup.remove();
                           }
                       }
                   } 
               });                       
           },
          
       }
       ]
   });
   $("#jqxgrid").bind('cellendedit', function (event) {
       if (event.args.value) {
           $("#jqxgrid").jqxGrid('selectrow', event.args.rowindex);
       }
       else {
           $("#jqxgrid").jqxGrid('unselectrow', event.args.rowindex);
       }
   });
   
   $('#jqxbutton').click(function () {
       var rows = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getrows');
   
       var selectedRows = rows.filter(x => x.available)
       
       for(let i = 0; i < selectedRows.length; i++) {
           
           
           if (selectedRows[i].isDateEligible === "N" && selectedRows[i].fromYear === null && selectedRows[i].toYear ===  null ) {
               selectedRows[i].fromYear = -1;
               selectedRows[i].toYear = -1;
           
           }
           else if (selectedRows[i].isDateEligible === "Y" && selectedRows[i].fromYear === null && selectedRows[i].toYear === null ) {
               selectedRows[i].fromYear = '2015';
               selectedRows[i].toYear = '2021';

            
           }

       }

       selectedRows.forEach(row =>  $("#jqxgrid").jqxGrid('setcellvalue', row.boundindex, 'available', false));
       $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('clearselection');
       var selectedRows = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getselectedrowindex');
       checkIfThereAreSelectedRows(selectedRows);

       });


       $("#jqxgrid").on('cellvaluechanged', function (event) 
           {
               var rows = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getrows');
               var selectedRows = rows.filter(x => x.available)
               // event arguments.
               var args = event.args;
               // column data field.
               var datafield = event.args.datafield;
               // row's bound index.
               var rowBoundIndex = args.rowindex;
               // new cell value.
               var value = args.newvalue;
               // old cell value.
               var oldvalue = args.oldvalue;
               if (datafield === 'available') {
                   if( selectedRows.length <= 0){
                       document.getElementById('jqxbutton').disabled =true;
                   }
               }
           });

       var selectedRows = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getselectedrowindex');

       function checkIfThereAreSelectedRows(selectedRows) {
           if (selectedRows === -1 ) {
               document.getElementById('jqxbutton').disabled =true;
           }
           else {
               document.getElementById('jqxbutton').disabled = false;
           }
       }

       checkIfThereAreSelectedRows(selectedRows);

       $('#jqxgrid').on('rowselect', function (event) 
           {   
               var selectedRows = $('#jqxgrid').jqxGrid('getselectedrowindex');
               checkIfThereAreSelectedRows(selectedRows);
           });
 
})
