Any good color picker where I do not have to download software?

Hi Everyone,
I’ve been diving deeper into web design and one thing I’m finding a bit challenging is color picking. I have tried a few desktop applications.
Does anyone have any recommendations for an online color picker tool that can be used straight from the browser? Ideally, I’m looking for a tool that can pick any color from the screen without needing to download any software.
Another key factor is that it should work well on desktop devices.
I would appreciate any recommendations.
Thanks in advance for your help!
Best,
Tom