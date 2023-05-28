Any good color picker where I do not have to download software?

Hi Everyone,

I’ve been diving deeper into web design and one thing I’m finding a bit challenging is color picking. I have tried a few desktop applications.

Does anyone have any recommendations for an online color picker tool that can be used straight from the browser? Ideally, I’m looking for a tool that can pick any color from the screen without needing to download any software.

Another key factor is that it should work well on desktop devices.

I would appreciate any recommendations.

Thanks in advance for your help!

Best,

Tom