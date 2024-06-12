Any expert please convert this button design into html css code

Hi, I am trying to convert this design of the button into code. The most difficult part is the curved side at the bottom left.

here is my code:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Popular Badge</title> <style> body { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; height: 100vh; background-color: #e0e0e0; margin: 0; } .badge { position: relative; display: inline-flex; align-items: center; padding: 10px 20px; background-color: #6C4CE7; color: white; border-radius: 20px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 18px; } .badge::before { content: ''; position: absolute; bottom: 0; left: 0; width: 0; height: 0; border-left: 20px solid #5B3FC7; border-top: 20px solid transparent; } .icon { margin-right: 10px; font-size: 18px; font-weight: bold; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="badge"> <div class="icon">★</div> POPULAR </div> </body> </html>

am waiting for you reply dears.