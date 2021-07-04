Any case(both upper and lower case)

if ($myVar === 'ab' OR $myVar === 'aB' OR myVar === 'Ab' OR myVar=== 'AB') { }

I have a condition code like the above.

I like to change the condition code above to the would-be condition code below.

Although the would-be code below doesn’t work correctly, I hope it shows what I want.

if ( upper_OR_lowerCase($myVar) === 'ab') { }

Because the number of alphabet of $myVar is only 2, I can make the condition code above with “3 ORs”…

However, if the number of alphabet of $myVar is 3, then I might need 16 ORs.in the condition.

and if the number of alphabet of $myVar more than 3, then I need many many ORs in the condition.