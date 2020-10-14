Any alternative to avoid page refresh and alternative of location.reload()?

JavaScript
#1

In my jQuery dialog, since wanted to refresh the page when OK button is clicked, I added a location.reload() inside success function.

Now, when user clicks on Cancel button and tries to open the dialog again, it doesn’t open. I can add another location.reload() inside the following function like this:

                         text: "Cancel",
	                     click: function() {
	                         $(this).dialog("close");
                                 location.reload();
	                     }

But I am wondering if there is anything better than using location.reload() and without refreshing the page?

<div id="add_dialog" title="Add New Data" style="display:none;">
          <form>
            <p>
             <b>Name:</b><br/>
              <input id="dataName" type="text" name="name" />
            </p>
            <p>Description:
              <textarea id="dataDescription" name="dataDescription" rows="4" cols="20"></textarea>
             </p>
          </form>
        </div>

$("#add_dialog").dialog({
         autoOpen: false,
         closeText:false,
           buttons: [
	                 {
	                   text: "Ok",
	                   icon: "ui-icon-heart",
	                   click: function() {
			                	 console.log("OK button clicked");  
			                	 let jsonData = {some json data  }
			                	$.ajax({
									      type: "Post",
									      url: "url",
									      data: JSON.stringify(jsonData),
									      contentType: 'application/json',
									      async: true,
									      cache: false,
									      success: function(data) {
									        									        	
											        									        											        	
										        	   $.ajax({
															  url:'url1',
															  type:"POST",
															  data:'url2',
															  contentType:"text/uri-list",
															  dataType:"json",
															  success: function(){
															      location.reload();
															  }
															})
									      }
									    });
                               $( this ).dialog( "close" );
	                   }
	                 
	                   
	                 },
	                 {
	                     text: "Cancel",
	                     click: function() {
	                         $(this).dialog("close");
	                     }
	                 }
          ]
	 
     });