Any alternative to avoid page refresh and alternative of location.reload()?

In my jQuery dialog, since wanted to refresh the page when OK button is clicked, I added a location.reload() inside success function.

Now, when user clicks on Cancel button and tries to open the dialog again, it doesn’t open. I can add another location.reload() inside the following function like this:

text: "Cancel", click: function() { $(this).dialog("close"); location.reload(); }

But I am wondering if there is anything better than using location.reload() and without refreshing the page?

<div id="add_dialog" title="Add New Data" style="display:none;"> <form> <p> <b>Name:</b><br/> <input id="dataName" type="text" name="name" /> </p> <p>Description: <textarea id="dataDescription" name="dataDescription" rows="4" cols="20"></textarea> </p> </form> </div>