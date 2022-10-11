Another method of opening SVG menu links in new browser tabs?

I’m wrangling some JavaScript code for a navbar menu on my website:

menuOptions : { 'Home' : '/', 'About' : '/about', 'Projects' : '/projects', 'Contact' : '/contact', '<svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path fill-rule="evenodd" d="M4 4a2 2 0 012-2h4.586A2 2 0 0112 2.586L15.414 6A2 2 0 0116 7.414V16a2 2 0 01-2 2H6a2 2 0 01-2-2V4zm2 6a1 1 0 011-1h6a1 1 0 110 2H7a1 1 0 01-1-1zm1 3a1 1 0 100 2h6a1 1 0 100-2H7z" clip-rule="evenodd"></path></svg>' : 'https://Link01.com', '<svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M2 6a2 2 0 012-2h6a2 2 0 012 2v8a2 2 0 01-2 2H4a2 2 0 01-2-2V6zM14.553 7.106A1 1 0 0014 8v4a1 1 0 00.553.894l2 1A1 1 0 0018 13V7a1 1 0 00-1.447-.894l-2 1z"></path></svg>' : 'https://Link02.com', '<svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path stroke-width="0" fill-rule="evenodd" d="M0 1.146C0 .513.526 0 1.175 0h13.65C15.474 0 16 .513 16 1.146v13.708c0 .633-.526 1.146-1.175 1.146H1.175C.526 16 0 15.487 0 14.854V1.146zm4.943 12.248V6.169H2.542v7.225h2.401zm-1.2-8.212c.837 0 1.358-.554 1.358-1.248-.015-.709-.52-1.248-1.342-1.248-.822 0-1.359.54-1.359 1.248 0 .694.521 1.248 1.327 1.248h.016zm4.908 8.212V9.359c0-.216.016-.432.08-.586.173-.431.568-.878 1.232-.878.869 0 1.216.662 1.216 1.634v3.865h2.401V9.25c0-2.22-1.184-3.252-2.764-3.252-1.274 0-1.845.7-2.165 1.193v.025h-.016a5.54 5.54 0 0 1 .016-.025V6.169h-2.4c.03.678 0 7.225 0 7.225h2.4z" clip-rule="evenodd"></path></svg>' : 'https://Link03.com', },

I’ve tried the <a href> call below…

menuOptions : { 'Home' : '/', 'About' : '/about', 'Projects' : '/projects', 'Contact' : '/contact', '<a href="https://Link01.com" target="_blank"><svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path fill-rule="evenodd" d="M4 4a2 2 0 012-2h4.586A2 2 0 0112 2.586L15.414 6A2 2 0 0116 7.414V16a2 2 0 01-2 2H6a2 2 0 01-2-2V4zm2 6a1 1 0 011-1h6a1 1 0 110 2H7a1 1 0 01-1-1zm1 3a1 1 0 100 2h6a1 1 0 100-2H7z" clip-rule="evenodd"></path></svg></a>' : '#', '<a href="https://Link02.com" target="_blank"><svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M2 6a2 2 0 012-2h6a2 2 0 012 2v8a2 2 0 01-2 2H4a2 2 0 01-2-2V6zM14.553 7.106A1 1 0 0014 8v4a1 1 0 00.553.894l2 1A1 1 0 0018 13V7a1 1 0 00-1.447-.894l-2 1z"></path></svg></a>' : '#', '<a href="https://Link03.com" target="_blank"><svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path stroke-width="0" fill-rule="evenodd" d="M0 1.146C0 .513.526 0 1.175 0h13.65C15.474 0 16 .513 16 1.146v13.708c0 .633-.526 1.146-1.175 1.146H1.175C.526 16 0 15.487 0 14.854V1.146zm4.943 12.248V6.169H2.542v7.225h2.401zm-1.2-8.212c.837 0 1.358-.554 1.358-1.248-.015-.709-.52-1.248-1.342-1.248-.822 0-1.359.54-1.359 1.248 0 .694.521 1.248 1.327 1.248h.016zm4.908 8.212V9.359c0-.216.016-.432.08-.586.173-.431.568-.878 1.232-.878.869 0 1.216.662 1.216 1.634v3.865h2.401V9.25c0-2.22-1.184-3.252-2.764-3.252-1.274 0-1.845.7-2.165 1.193v.025h-.016a5.54 5.54 0 0 1 .016-.025V6.169h-2.4c.03.678 0 7.225 0 7.225h2.4z" clip-rule="evenodd"></path></svg></a>' : '#', },

The above works for me… however, this method gets in the way of some backend hover stylings.

Please pardon my coding lingo which I’m sure is rough around the edges. Is there another way to perhaps call a backend function to open the SVG links in new browser tabs, without sacrificing my fade hover stylings?

Thanks in advance!