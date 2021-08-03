Annoying Google Ads on Sitepoint

Hi
I love this forum and I know people need to generate revenue, especially when offering a free service but the positioning of the Ads I have started experiencing on Sitepoint are VERY annoying. They cover the input area for posting and replying. Is anyone else experiencing this, is it something to do with my settings, can I do anything about it please.
Hi
@mrlagmer: are you aware of this issue?
Hey Kerry,
This does look very bad. Can you help me and let me know what browser and device you are using so I can look to get this sorted ASAP.
Thanks for letting us know.
I can reproduce the problem on a PC using Edge, if you simply reduce the window size. The left ad’s iframe is sitting on top of everything outside of the layout, whereas the right one is sitting inside the layout and moves as you would expect.
I am using a laptop 1920 x 1080 and Firefox. Reducing the window size does not help since the Ad still covers the same area
I don’t know if this is allowed on Sitepoint but maybe use an adblocker or just get prenium
Thanks, the thing is I don’t mind seeing the ads, I just want to see the site content as well
Also it may put off new members so I wanted to tell them as I do so appreciate what they offer. It does seem, looking at the site now, that they are already addressing the problem. But thanks for the suggestions.
Thanks for the follow up.
I have sent to the team to have a look into and I hope to have it solved early next week. I will follow up once done.
Cheers.
Just for your info and in an effort to assist, the display is ok while viewing with the content in the middle, ads on the right which scroll with the content and a fixed ad on the left. However when you click to reply or make a new post the panel at the bottom for input is full width so is partially covered by the left hand ad. This ad does disappear after a few minutes, but is still frustrating. Hope this helps.
Hey Kerry,
Thanks again for the info. We have implemented a fix on this. Can you let me know if this has solved the issues for you?
Cheers.
Yep seems to be working ok for me now, thanks for acting so promptly - yet another example of how awesome this site is