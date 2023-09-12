Announcment for Triv

Greetings!

The Triv Collective has announced Triv - a syntax for the web and more…

Now available as a public release at version 0.50.0 for either
Python (recommended) or Node.js.

https://www.triv.co

Triv is recommended for HTML, XML, and similar languages, and provides
a more structured, and simpler way of writing elements without tags.

Ways to run Triv:

  1. Web Workshop

  2. Double-clicking any HTML file (limitations in documentation) that starts with:

     <script>"interpretive"</script>
 <script src="https://www.triv.co/3v.js"></script>

  3. Compiling with the downloadable 3v command

     3v file.3v > file.html

A sample document:

<script>"interpretive"</script>
<script src="https://www.triv.co/3v.js"></script>
!doctype[html]/
html:
  head:title: Sample
  body:
[Sample document]
: Sample content

License: BSD (3-clause); Copyright 2023 Triv Collective