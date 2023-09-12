Announcment for Triv

Greetings!
The Triv Collective has announced Triv - a syntax for the web and more…
Now available as a public release at version 0.50.0 for either
Python (recommended) or Node.js.
Triv is recommended for HTML, XML, and similar languages, and provides
a more structured, and simpler way of writing elements without tags.
Ways to run Triv:
-
Web Workshop
-
Double-clicking any HTML file (limitations in documentation) that starts with:
<script>"interpretive"</script> <script src="https://www.triv.co/3v.js"></script>
-
Compiling with the downloadable 3v command
3v file.3v > file.html
A sample document:
<script>"interpretive"</script>
<script src="https://www.triv.co/3v.js"></script>
!doctype[html]/
html:
head:title: Sample
body:
[Sample document]
: Sample content
License: BSD (3-clause); Copyright 2023 Triv Collective