Annotations / call out key points in article

I’m trying to figure out how to do something and I haven’t seen any good examples. Within an article, there will be 3-5 key points (a sentence or two each). I want to call out those points as the reader is reading through the article. So, the points will probably look different than the rest of the article. I’m not quite sure how to make this look good using HTML/CSS. If you have seen an example on the web please post a link or if you know of a good way to do this please let me know. Thanks.
Will these be within the body text such as a particular sentence or two within a paragraph.
Or will they be standalone sections within the article.
To put in another way, are they in-line parts of the article text, or a section of text within its own block-level container?
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.