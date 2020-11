Engine44: Engine44: This will result in the element appearing in the footer. Presently, it is always visible. How would I approach this?

Follow the same pattern that you have done for the scroll-to-top-arrow. You are monitoring it with js and then adding a class once the screen has scrolled x amount. You need to do similar for the element in the footer except that you only add a class once the page has scrolled to the bottom.

Find the script for the back to top arrow and then see if you can create a new one for your footer element.

Engine44: Engine44: Another approach could be to use positioning so that the element always sits on top of the Footer at the bottom of the page. I don’t know which way is better.

That would just be normal css and html so I don’t need to help you with that. As to which is better is subjective . Simpler is usually better in my opinion.