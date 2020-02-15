Animation performance

Stereo Agence qui offre des environnements interactifs et créatifs | Stereo Passionnée et créative, l’équipe de Stereo propose son expertise pour des performances numériques efficaces qui s’accordent aux ambitions de ses clients.

https://codepen.io/ryanreese09/pen/rNNZjpv

The first one is the example that works great - hovering over anywhere on the page and you get a crosshair that is slightly behind the cursor, and not choppy. I see they animate the transform to make the div follow the cursor around. I have my codepen that doesn’t quite follow the exact setup that the stereo.ca link does, but it works. The animation isn’t quite great in terms of performance. It’s a little choppy and not super smooth.

I tried throwing in velocity.js and it did not help performance (it turned the animation into super-slow motion. I ended up scrapping it). Did I put velocity in wrong (I can throw that back in)? Is there some other way to handle this animation? I know CSS animations are better but I can’t add in transitions in CSS due to the Javascript then grabbing incorrect top/left coordinates .