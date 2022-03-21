Animation Path

Hello!

I am trying to create a small animation based on an ellipse scheme.

So I have create this one on Figma and export it as SVG so I can get the path.



The thing is that when I put the path in some images that I want to move, I want the eclipse animation to happen around their current position of the image, but the initial point has been moved to the left side.

Here it is



Here is the demo page: https://officenter.gr/atomind-home/atomindtv2.html

If you change the offset-distance on the images, you will see the images moving across the page.

Maybe it’s something wrong with how I export the path, not sure.

Do you have any solution to this?