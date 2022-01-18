Animating or transitioning 1 color to another

I don’t know how to write the code, or I do, and I forgot how it would be done.

How would I animate or transition the play from red to blue as an example of what I am trying to do?

Currently it starts out as blue.

For it to transition from red to blue. how would I do that?

No hover is being added here.

.play {
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: 9px solid blue;
  background: transparent;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px #000000b3);
  animation: fadeInPlay 3s ease 0s forwards;*/
  /*animation: fadeInPlay 3s ease 3s forwards;*/
  /*opacity: 0;*/
  pointer-events: none;
}

@keyframes fadeInPlay {

  100% {
    pointer-events: initial;
    /*opacity: 1;*/
    
  }
}

.play::before {
  content: "";
  width: 0;
  height: 0;
  border-top: 20px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 20px solid transparent;
  border-left: 27px solid blue;
  transform: translateX(4px);
}
Do you mean on hover or when clicked?

On hover you would do it like this:

.play{transition:1s ease;}
.play:hover{
  border-color:red;
}
.play:before{
  transition:1s ease;
}
.play:hover::before{
    border-left-color:red;
}

If you meant on click then you’d need to do something different as you are hiding with display:none immediately so there is nothing to hover.

You could do this but then you’d also need to fade it out after a while.

.play{transition:1s ease;}
.play.hide{
  display:flex;
  border-color:red;
}
.play:before{
  transition:1s ease;
}
.play.hide::before{
    border-left-color:red;
}

You’ve done this loads of times in your other demos.

I mean on page load.

Going from 1 color to another.

Going from red to blue.

No click, no hover.

It depends on how quick your page loads.

A transition only happens when something changes so you can’t really use the transition property on page load as you;d need to wait for the page to load then remove or add a class to the body and then use that class to trigger the transition.

Alternatively you could just write a keyframe in css and have the element change color but as I said if the page takes 5 seconds to load and the animation only takes one second then you won’t see it.

.play{animation:fadeIn1 10s ease forwards;}
.play:hover{
  border-color:red;
}
.play:before{
  animation:fadeIn2 10s ease forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeIn1{
  0%{border-color:red}
  100%{border-color:blue}  
}
@keyframes fadeIn2{
  0%{border-left-color:red}
  100%{border-left-color:blue}  
}
I think you forgot to remove:

.play:hover {
  border-color: red;
}