Animating or transitioning 1 color to another

I don’t know how to write the code, or I do, and I forgot how it would be done.
https://jsfiddle.net/31mtkoed/
How would I animate or transition the play from red to blue as an example of what I am trying to do?
Currently it starts out as blue.
For it to transition from red to blue. how would I do that?
No hover is being added here.
.play {
-webkit-appearance: none;
appearance: none;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
border: 9px solid blue;
background: transparent;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px #000000b3);
animation: fadeInPlay 3s ease 0s forwards;*/
/*animation: fadeInPlay 3s ease 3s forwards;*/
/*opacity: 0;*/
pointer-events: none;
}
@keyframes fadeInPlay {
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
/*opacity: 1;*/
}
}
.play::before {
content: "";
width: 0;
height: 0;
border-top: 20px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 20px solid transparent;
border-left: 27px solid blue;
transform: translateX(4px);
}