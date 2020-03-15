Animate scrollTop scrolls up and down and doesn't settle

When you click on .main-accordion-tab or .sub-accordion-tab it will just go passed the top of the page and back down multiple times and then sometimes not.

What should happen:

Click .main-accordion-tab which activates scroll to the top of the page with the clicked .main-accordion-tab displaying at the top of page leaving a top margin of 9px, this then opens up and you get one or more .sub-accordion-tab to click on

Click .sub-accordion-tab which activates scroll to the top of the page with the clicked .sub-accordion-tab displaying at the top of page leaving a top margin of 9px

example: https://mega.nz/#!c0w02SCA!nSJSkI4b1jyiDYvsYyEhUNgMV-wbN2ZIjrGsS9A3wy4