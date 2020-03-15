Animate scrollTop scrolls up and down and doesn't settle

When you click on .main-accordion-tab or .sub-accordion-tab it will just go passed the top of the page and back down multiple times and then sometimes not.
What should happen:
Click .main-accordion-tab which activates scroll to the top of the page with the clicked .main-accordion-tab displaying at the top of page leaving a top margin of 9px, this then opens up and you get one or more .sub-accordion-tab to click on
Click .sub-accordion-tab which activates scroll to the top of the page with the clicked .sub-accordion-tab displaying at the top of page leaving a top margin of 9px
example: https://mega.nz/#!c0w02SCA!nSJSkI4b1jyiDYvsYyEhUNgMV-wbN2ZIjrGsS9A3wy4
$("[name='main-checkbox']").on("click", function() {
$("[name='main-checkbox']")
.not($(this))
.prop("checked", false);
$(this).prop("checked", $(this).prop("checked"));
if (!$("[name='main-checkbox']").prop("checked"))
$(".main-accordion-tab-content")
.find("input")
.prop("checked", false);
});
$("[name='sub-checkbox']").on("click", function() {
$("[name='sub-checkbox']")
.not($(this))
.prop("checked", false);
$(this).prop("checked", $(this).prop("checked"));
if (!$("[name='sub-checkbox']").prop("checked"))
$(".sub-accordion-tab-content")
.find("input")
.prop("checked", false);
});
$(document).ready(function() {
$('.main-accordion-tab').on('click', function() {
$('html,body').animate({scrollTop: $(this).offset().top - 9}, 800);
});
$('.sub-accordion-tab').on('click', function() {
$('html,body').animate({scrollTop: $(this).offset().top - 9}, 800);
});
});