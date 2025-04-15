Animate, Create JS, Future

I have been building some things for websites within Adobe Animate. I am blown away by the creative tools available to create HTML5 Canvas JavaScript. As I read more about how it all works, I see that the engine is CreateJS. This has made me more interested in CreateJS. However, as I learn more about it, it seems to be abandoned. I recall experiencing something similar with jQuery.

So my question is: should I spend time learning more about CreateJS? Does it have a future? If anyone knows, why is Adobe not targeting something like ReactJS? I understand that ReactJS also works well with HTML5 Canvas.