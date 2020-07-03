Angular - Unable to connect to json file

Hello everybody,

I’m having issues connecting to a local json file. I tried running the script on my local computer as well as on stackblizs and still getting the same error message. I can seem to isolate the erorr message.

any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated.

Error message:

service.ts

private _url: string = '/assets/users.json'; public members: Login[] = []; constructor( private _http: HttpClient) { } memberLogin(): Observable<Login[]> { return this._http.get<Login[]>(this._url); }

app.component.ts

ngOnInit(){ this._authServ.memberLogin() .subscribe((data: Login[]) => { this.members = data; console.log("home: " + JSON.stringify(this.members)); }); }