Angular - Unable to connect to json file

Hello everybody,
I’m having issues connecting to a local json file. I tried running the script on my local computer as well as on stackblizs and still getting the same error message. I can seem to isolate the erorr message.
any assistance you can provide would be greatly appreciated.
Error message:
HttpErrorResponse {headers: HttpHeaders, status: 404, statusText: “Not Found”, url: “http://localhost:4200/assets/users.json”, ok: false, …}
service.ts
private _url: string = '/assets/users.json';
public members: Login[] = [];
constructor( private _http: HttpClient) { }
memberLogin(): Observable<Login[]> {
return this._http.get<Login[]>(this._url);
}
app.component.ts
ngOnInit(){
this._authServ.memberLogin()
.subscribe((data: Login[]) => {
this.members = data;
console.log("home: " + JSON.stringify(this.members));
});
}
full code can be found at: