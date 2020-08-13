Angular and observable login script

Hello Everybody,

I’m still trying to figure out how observable works and wondering what purpose it has when it comes to integrating observable with a login script. I ask as someone new to learning observable and a lot of examples im looking at is using login and observable as an example.

With a login script your pulling in one time information, information that’ll never change for most part example userid, password, first name last name etc… perhaps with password script i can see things change but with a basic login is there a need for an observable specially when your storing login information within localstorage.setitem()